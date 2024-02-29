HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $259.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

