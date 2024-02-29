Hooked Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.09 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $170.19 million and approximately $30.09 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 125,664,711.07590568 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

