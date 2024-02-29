Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.16 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

HRL opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after acquiring an additional 685,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 144,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

