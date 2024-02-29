HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

HP Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 3,561,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

