HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $24.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

