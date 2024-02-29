H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

