HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 779.86 ($9.89).

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 616.30 ($7.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,918,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285,297. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 683.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 616.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 614.73.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

