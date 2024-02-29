ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

ICF International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ICF International has a 52 week low of $101.46 and a 52 week high of $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26.

Insider Activity

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

