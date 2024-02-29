ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $155.21 and last traded at $155.21, with a volume of 9173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.79.

The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 381.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 205,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 162,445 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.