ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $155.21 and last traded at $155.21, with a volume of 9173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.79.

The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ICF International by 29.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ICF International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 63.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

