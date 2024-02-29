IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $571.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.