IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Insider Debra Bakker Purchases 7,000 Shares

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Free Report) insider Debra Bakker purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.20 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of A$50,400.00 ($32,941.18).

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Read More

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

