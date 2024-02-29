IMAX’s (IMAX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $957.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

