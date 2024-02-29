Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NARI traded down $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. 2,088,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.17 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

