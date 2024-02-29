Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Richard Gagnon Buys 3,125 Shares

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$8.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INE shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

