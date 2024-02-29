Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Richard Gagnon Buys 3,125 Shares

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of INE stock opened at C$8.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INE
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.