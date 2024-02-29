Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $11,960.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00.

NYSE MATV opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -7.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after buying an additional 221,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,659,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

