Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $11,960.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00.
Mativ Price Performance
NYSE MATV opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Mativ Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after buying an additional 221,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,659,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MATV
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mativ
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.