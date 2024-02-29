Insider Buying: Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Insider Acquires 5,400 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPLGet Free Report) insider Linda Nicholls bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of A$19,710.00 ($12,882.35).

Medibank Private Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Medibank Private Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.