Insider Buying: Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Insider Acquires 5,400 Shares of Stock

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) insider Linda Nicholls bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of A$19,710.00 ($12,882.35).
Medibank Private Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Medibank Private Company Profile
