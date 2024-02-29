Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Buys 330 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,994.30.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:NTR traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.90. 139,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$64.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.