Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Buys 330 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,994.30.
TSE:NTR traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.90. 139,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$64.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
