Insider Buying: Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Purchases 5,100 Shares of Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Andrew Ladner bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$19,125.00.

Shares of TSE:SLS opened at C$3.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.84. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on Solaris Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

