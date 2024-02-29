Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $770,856.24 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $37,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 83.4% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

