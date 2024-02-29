Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells $1,036,185.36 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $101.05 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.