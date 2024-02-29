Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of HCP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
