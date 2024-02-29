Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 10,421 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

