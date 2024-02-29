Insider Selling: Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) EVP Sells $320,719.79 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.9 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -196.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $170.93.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.