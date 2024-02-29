Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.09. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 176,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares during the last quarter. Nvidia Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $3,669,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

