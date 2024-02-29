Insider Selling: TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Director Sells $264,809.20 in Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.63 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

