Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$125.93 on Thursday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price target on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

