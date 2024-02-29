Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) EVP Sells $1,782,162.48 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

