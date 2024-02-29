Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $481.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.