Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.9 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of IART stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $134,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

