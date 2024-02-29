Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 29th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend payment by an average of 96.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $145.16 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

