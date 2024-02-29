International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $186.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

