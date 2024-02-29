International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

