inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st.

inTEST Stock Performance

INTT opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. inTEST has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in inTEST by 9,172.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

