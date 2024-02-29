Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,984 shares of company stock valued at $23,476,700. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 2.4 %

ITCI opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

