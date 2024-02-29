Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.56

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.56 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 1364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.12.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3806 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

