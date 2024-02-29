Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.29

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 14721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

