Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

