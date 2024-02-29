Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 20,684.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 393.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 357,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,456,000 after acquiring an additional 284,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 410.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

