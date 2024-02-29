Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,468 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the average daily volume of 1,944 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Duolingo Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $34.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,134. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.36. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -853.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

