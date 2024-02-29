IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. IonQ has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.22.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

