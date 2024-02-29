IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ
Insider Transactions at IonQ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.
IonQ Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of IONQ stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. IonQ has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.22.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IonQ
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Wendy’s Walks Cack Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.