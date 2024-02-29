IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 7,899,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 6,108,993 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $11.26.

The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.