Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 3,794,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,490,829. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 78,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

