Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 3,355,338 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

