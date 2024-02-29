iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

