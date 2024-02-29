Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $811.22. 58,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $823.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $795.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $723.53.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

