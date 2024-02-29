Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.15. 93,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day moving average of $187.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

