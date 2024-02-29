Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 12,638 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock remained flat at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

