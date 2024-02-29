Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 509 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.49 and its 200-day moving average is $295.48. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.