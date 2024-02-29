Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 9,850 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

